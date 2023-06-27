Little Village Discount Mall vendors said their sales have fallen dramatically because many people think the mall is still closed.

Vendors say many think Little Village Discount Mall is closed, causing sales to fall dramatically

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Vendors at the Little Village Discount Mall said on Tuesday that sales have fallen dramatically because many people think the mall is closed.

More than 40 vendors had to move out, and the new owners are renovating the space.

For those that remain, they said rumors are also impacting other nearby businesses.

Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez, who represents the 25th Ward, said in the future, there will be more discussion with the community on projects, such as the one at the discount mall.

