1 hospitalized after vehicle flips in chain-reaction hit-and-run crash in Logan Square, police say

A Cadillac struck one vehicle, causing a chain-reaction crash, resulting in one vehicle flipping onto the hood, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Northwest Side hit-and-run has left one person hurt.

Police said a Cadillac that was traveling westbound in the 3100-block of W. Fullerton struck a Nissan that was traveling southbound on the same street.

That Nissan then struck a parked Honda and the impact of the crash caused the Nissan to flip over onto the hood of the vehicle, police said.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital initially reported in good condition.

Police said the Cadillac fled the scene.