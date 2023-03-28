WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Lollapalooza 2023: Day-by-day lineup released for Chicago music festival, tickets on sale Wednesday

Headliners include Billie Eilish, Karol G, Kendrick Lamar, The 1975, Odesza, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, March 28, 2023 7:59PM
Lollapalooza releases 2023 lineup
EMBED <>More Videos

Headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lollapalooza has released the day-by-day lineup for this year's music festival in Chicago.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, with one-day passes starting at $125 and four-day passes starting at $365.

Check out some of the highlights for each day below:

Thursday, August 3:

Billie Eilish

Karol G

Noah Kahan

Carly Rae Jepsen

Diplo

Portugal. The Man

Friday, August 4:

Kendrick Lamar

The 1975

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Foals

Peach Pit

Diesel

Saturday, August 5:

Odesza

Tomorrow X Together

Maggie Rogers

The Revivalists

Sylvan Esso

Suki Waterhouse

Sunday, August 6:

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Lana Del Rey

Lil Yachty

Mt. Joy

Afrojack

You can view the full day-by-day lineup on Lollapalooza.com/lineup.

There are nine stages at Lollapalooza with bands from around the world. More than 400,000 usually attend.

The festival will take place from August 3-6 in Grant Park.

Pitchfork Music Festival releases full 2023 lineup: Big Thief, Bon Iver, The Smile coming in July

For more information, visit Lollapalooza.com.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW