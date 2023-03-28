Lollapalooza 2023: Day-by-day lineup released for Chicago music festival, tickets on sale Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lollapalooza has released the day-by-day lineup for this year's music festival in Chicago.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, with one-day passes starting at $125 and four-day passes starting at $365.
Check out some of the highlights for each day below:
Thursday, August 3:
Billie Eilish
Karol G
Noah Kahan
Carly Rae Jepsen
Diplo
Portugal. The Man
Friday, August 4:
Kendrick Lamar
The 1975
Thirty Seconds to Mars
Foals
Peach Pit
Diesel
Saturday, August 5:
Odesza
Tomorrow X Together
Maggie Rogers
The Revivalists
Sylvan Esso
Suki Waterhouse
Sunday, August 6:
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Lana Del Rey
Lil Yachty
Mt. Joy
Afrojack
You can view the full day-by-day lineup on Lollapalooza.com/lineup.
There are nine stages at Lollapalooza with bands from around the world. More than 400,000 usually attend.
The festival will take place from August 3-6 in Grant Park.
For more information, visit Lollapalooza.com.