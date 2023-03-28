Lollapalooza 2023: Day-by-day lineup released for Chicago music festival, tickets on sale Wednesday

Headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lollapalooza has released the day-by-day lineup for this year's music festival in Chicago.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, with one-day passes starting at $125 and four-day passes starting at $365.

Check out some of the highlights for each day below:

Thursday, August 3:

Billie Eilish

Karol G

Noah Kahan

Carly Rae Jepsen

Diplo

Portugal. The Man

Friday, August 4:

Kendrick Lamar

The 1975

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Foals

Peach Pit

Diesel

Saturday, August 5:

Odesza

Tomorrow X Together

Maggie Rogers

The Revivalists

Sylvan Esso

Suki Waterhouse

Sunday, August 6:

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Lana Del Rey

Lil Yachty

Mt. Joy

Afrojack

You can view the full day-by-day lineup on Lollapalooza.com/lineup.

There are nine stages at Lollapalooza with bands from around the world. More than 400,000 usually attend.

The festival will take place from August 3-6 in Grant Park.

For more information, visit Lollapalooza.com.