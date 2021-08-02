Fight over fake Lollapalooza tickets ends with 3 men crashing through Congress Hotel glass

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people crashed through a window at the Congress Hotel Sunday during a fight over fake Lollapalooza tickets.
A 26-year-old man sold the tickets to a group of two men and two women. Two of the men confronted the alleged scammer outside on the sidewalk when a fight broke out just before 6 p.m. and all three men went through the glass, according to Chicago police.
No one was seriously hurt and the suspect was taken into custody, police said.
