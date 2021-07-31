Quick Tip

Lollapalooza scam: Fraudsters target festival-goers with fake tickets, vaccination cards

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lollapalooza festival-goers are being warned to watch out for fraudsters trying to profit from the excitement.

The Better Business Bureau is warning that scammers are now selling fake vaccination cards to attendees who didn't get vaccinated.

Not only is buying and selling fake vaccination cards a crime, but those actions can put other people's health at risk.

The BBB is also warning consumers to be smart when purchasing Lolla tickets. Many could be fake.

You should only buy from a trustworthy source or reputable website, and use a credit card.

Make sure to know the refund policy and terms of the transaction.

The BBB also say, whenever possible, buy from the venue or its box office directly.
