Truck crash: Long Grove bridge hit for at least 32nd time since reopening

A truck crash left the famed Long Grove bridge hit again days after it was renamed the Robert Parker Coffin Bridge, after the original designer.

LONG GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- The famed covered bridge in north suburban Long Grove has been damaged again in a crash just days after getting a new name.

A truck ignored warning signs and slammed into the bridge earlier Monday. The bridge suffered some cosmetic damage, but the steel structure remains solid.

The bridge has been hit at least 32 times since getting that structure installed two years ago.

Just last week, it was renamed the "Robert Parker Coffin Bridge," after the bridge's original designer.

