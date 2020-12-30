lori lightfoot

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office releases emails about botched Chicago police raid

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot released a trove of emails Wednesday afternoon under pressure to be transparent about the botched police raid on an innocent woman's home.

Nearly two weeks ago, the mayor acknowledged that she had been informed about the botched raid on Anjanette Young's house in a series of emails 13 months ago.

The raid happened in February 2019, before Lightfoot took office. The mayor said she had not remembered the incident until she was reminded about the emails.

In one dated November 11, 2019, the Mayor's chief communications officer inquired of the mayor's top policy advisor on public safety if the mayor had been informed about the raid. Susan Lee responded that she told Lightfoot it was a bad incident, but that she did not go into details.

The emails show there has been a number of requests for release of the video, but the mayor's office insists Lightfoot was not involved in any decision related to efforts to suppress the video.

The mayor's office said the more than 130 pages of emails released Wednesday is not an exhaustive list, but just the first review of staff emails and those related to COPA's investigation.

Since then, the mayor has asked for and received the resignation of her corporation counsel.

She was supposed to have a private meeting Wednesday with Anjanette Young, but disagreements with her attorney about the format led Young's attorney to cancel the meeting.

