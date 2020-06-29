WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot announces investments in Auburn Gresham, North Lawndale

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will make an announcement at a press conference Monday afternoon about new investments in the Auburn Gresham and North Lawndale.
The investments are part of the mayor's INVEST South/West initiative.
Last week, Mayor Lightfoot announced the city's youth summer employment program, One Summer Chicago, will be offering paid job training and a Chicago Youth Service Corps. The program runs for six weeks, from July 6 to August 14. There will be about 20,000 opportunities this summer.
Mayor Lightfoot also joined Walmart for announcement that the company planned to reopen all of its Chicago stores after several were damaged during periods of looting and unrest.
