Louis Vuitton in Skokie's Old Orchard mall burglarized by armed suspects: police

The Louis Vuitton in Skokie's Old Orchard mall was burglarized early Monday morning, police said.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A designer store in north suburban Skokie is cleaning up after armed burglars broke in early Monday morning.

It happened just before 4 a.m. at the Louis Vuitton store at Old Orchard Mall.

Police said a suspect flashed a gun at a mall security officer who was near the store. The officer was unarmed and ran away.

Police said another suspect then drove a car through the store's front door to break in. A few others got out and stole merchandise.

No injuries were reported, and there is no word on how much was stolen.