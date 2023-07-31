Louis Vuitton in Skokie's Old Orchard mall burglarized by armed suspects: police

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A designer store in north suburban Skokie is cleaning up after armed burglars broke in early Monday morning.
It happened just before 4 a.m. at the Louis Vuitton store at Old Orchard Mall.
Police said a suspect flashed a gun at a mall security officer who was near the store. The officer was unarmed and ran away.
Police said another suspect then drove a car through the store's front door to break in. A few others got out and stole merchandise.
No injuries were reported, and there is no word on how much was stolen.