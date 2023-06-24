WATCH LIVE

Man barricaded inside Schiller Park home; police asking people to avoid area, stay indoors

Incident stemmed from a domestic situation, police say

ByABC7 Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, June 24, 2023 10:44PM
Schiller Park police are asking people to stay away from the 3700 blk. of Ruby Street after a man barricades himself inside a home.

SCHILLER PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- There's a heavy police presence in a Schiller Park neighborhood where police say there is an armed man barricaded inside of a home.

It's happening on the 3700 block of Ruby Street in the northwest suburb.

Police said the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute.

People are being asked to avoid the area and to stay inside if they live nearby.

"Nobody else is at risk right now we have the area locked down right now and we're just trying to get the subject to come out peacefully," said Lt. Jim Scheib of the Schiller Park Police Department.

Scheib said the suspect is alone inside of the home.

This is developing story. Check back for details.

