Man charged in 2017 murder of Diamond Turner accused in stabbing death of 2 others: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than two years after an ABC7 I-Team investigation identified Arthur Hilliard as the prime suspect in a Chicago murder mystery, Hilliard has been charged in the murder of 21-year-old Diamond Turner and ordered held without bond.On Thursday afternoon, Cook County prosecutors also linked him to the stabbing murder of another person following an argument in 2019, although there are few details known about that killing.Turner's body was found by a garbage collector in an alley trash can in the 7300-block of South Kenwood Avenue in March 2017.Authorities say the delay in arresting Hilliard was due to DNA testing."He was the primary suspect and the return of the DNA is what took so long," CPD Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck said. "Ya know, we don't have full ability as in some police departments to analyze our own DNA so we have to rely on the state as soon as the DNA came back the warrant was served."She had been reported missing by family and had last been seen leaving Red's Lounge on South Stony Island Avenue. An autopsy concluded she had been beaten to death with a large hammer and dumped in the alley.Although she is still mourning her daughter after nearly three years, Turner's mother said she hopes Hilliard is gone for good.Hilliard, 52, and a father of five children, has been charged with one count of first degree murder. As first reported by the I-Team, he was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.Hilliard, a career criminal with a lengthy record, continued to commit crimes during the time he knew that he was a suspect in the Diamond Turner case.As police waited for the crime lab, a year and a half after Turner's murder, Hilliard was involved in another homicide of Andra Williams. Hilliard ended up pleading guilty to concealing the homicide of the man on the West Side, and was soon free again. That victim had been stabbed to death and left in a shopping cart in September, 2018. Hilliard was sentenced to less than a year in jail for the concealment.Thursday prosecutors announced that they now suspect him in a third murder. He is now accused in a 2019 stabbing attack of another person during an argument. Hilliard has not yet been charged in that case."If he went to jail March 3 when we told them that he killed Diamond and we got all the evidence, he wouldn't have gotten the chance to kill these extra two people," said Latonya Turner, the victim's aunt.The arrest of Arthur Hilliard was met with relief by Diamond Turner's loved ones."We're great. We're glad that he's in jail. It's been three long years of us waiting for them to arrest him for her murder," said Latonya. "That's a long time for somebody to be out and about, doing what they're doing and your loved one is gone. You will never see that person again but he's out living his life and probably the same thing he was doing before, probably going to harm somebody else and he's just out and you are sitting at home waiting on the police to call to say they got him, waiting to say they are charging him with her murder. That's stressful."Cook County Associate Judge Mary Marubio denied bond for Hilliard in the first degree murder case-noting a blood trail from his apartment and a witness who allegedly saw Hilliard cleaning the hammer he is believed to have used in the fatal attack on Diamond Turner.Turner's family tells the I-Team, "It's been 3 long years of agony and pain for our family. But justice is finally about to be served. Our family can now be at peace. We will never get Diamond back but at least now we have closure. Diamond was sweet as pie and would do anything for anyone so for him to do her like that was senseless. We will always live and remember Diamond and she will always live through her family!"