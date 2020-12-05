Driver killed on I-290 marks 112th Cook County expressway shooting in 2020: ISP

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8502863" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are investigating a reported expressway shooting Friday afternoon. All eastbound lanes of I-290 at Canal Street are currently closed until further notice, ISP says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man, 21, from Chicago is dead following a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway Friday afternoon, according to Illinois State Police.Officers responded to the eastbound lanes of I-290 at Canal Street at around 1:30 p.m.A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson says the victim was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Preliminary information indicates shots were fired from an unknown vehicle, also traveling near Canal Street., police said.All of the eastbound lanes near Canal were closed for roughly four hours while police investigated.The shooting remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time, police said.Anyone with information i asked to contact ISP at 847-294-4400.In 2019, The Illinois State Police responded to investigate 52 expressway shootings on the Chicagoland expressways in Cook County.ISP said there have been 112 shootings this year, including Friday's incident.