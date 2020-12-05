expressway shooting

Driver killed on I-290 marks 112th Cook County expressway shooting in 2020: ISP

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man, 21, from Chicago is dead following a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway Friday afternoon, according to Illinois State Police.

Officers responded to the eastbound lanes of I-290 at Canal Street at around 1:30 p.m.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson says the victim was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary information indicates shots were fired from an unknown vehicle, also traveling near Canal Street., police said.

EMBED More News Videos

Police are investigating a reported expressway shooting Friday afternoon. All eastbound lanes of I-290 at Canal Street are currently closed until further notice, ISP says.



All of the eastbound lanes near Canal were closed for roughly four hours while police investigated.

The shooting remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time, police said.

Anyone with information i asked to contact ISP at 847-294-4400.

In 2019, The Illinois State Police responded to investigate 52 expressway shootings on the Chicagoland expressways in Cook County.

ISP said there have been 112 shootings this year, including Friday's incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoexpressway shootingchicago shootingshootingtraffic
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPRESSWAY SHOOTING
IDOT truck hit by gunfire on Eisenhower: ISP
I-290 reopened after man killed in apparent expressway shooting: ISP
Illinois State Police trooper witnesses Dan Ryan shooting
Dan Ryan gunfire reported; Illinois State Police investigating
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL outlines COVID-19 vaccine plan as 9,887 new cases, 208 deaths reported
Mother arrested in murder of newborn twins, 17 years later
No masks, no distancing at large downstate political gathering
Actor David L. Lander, known for role in 'Laverne & Shirley,' dies
Giraffes stranded on flooded island saved by rescue crew: VIDEO
Winter scarves no match for COVID-19
COVID vaccine timeline: Key dates to know about FDA authorization, distribution
Show More
'Parents are desperate.' Zoom Santas are cashing in
Jordan's rookie Bulls jersey breaks record, sells for $320K
'Winter Wonderland': Picturesque snowfall covers Great Smokey Mountains
R&B singer Jeremih released from hospital after COVID-19 battle
Federal student loan payment moratorium extended into 2021
More TOP STORIES News