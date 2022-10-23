'I no longer feel safe': Man speaks out after being pushed on subway tracks, video shows

'People were told that I had no injuries, but I am laying in bed with a broken collarbone and my face is so swollen': David Martin

A man is recovering from a broken collarbone, sprains and bruises after being shoved onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn. Sonia Rincon has more.

NEW YORK -- A man is recovering from a broken collarbone, sprains and bruises after being shoved onto the subway tracks in New York.

David Martin, 32, is a lifelong New Yorker who has taken the subway since middle school and was taking it to work on Friday when he was attacked at a Brooklyn station for no reason, by someone he barely saw.

"In the blink of an eye, I was pushed with full force into the train tracks," said Martin.

Police say the attack was unprovoked. While Martin says he may not have made contact with the train or the third rail, he is still badly hurt.

"People were told that I had no injuries, but I am laying in bed with a broken collarbone and my face is so swollen. And mentally I don't know how to even get through this," he said.

The plan state and city leaders announced on Saturday promises to tackle subway safety even more aggressively with more police officers, cameras and longer-lasting help for those with mental health issues on the trains and in the stations.

"We must address the perception and the reality of public safety. That perception is what people are feeling," said Mayor Eric Adams.

However, Martin says he doesn't know how he can feel safe again on the subway - and that is hard to grapple with.

"Because I'm from New York, and I've always felt safe taking the train and now at 32 years old, I no longer feel safe and that's not fair, and that's not ok," Martin adds.

Martin says he obviously wants the person who attacked him caught.

Police put out surveillance in hopes that it will lead to an arrest.

This is the 22nd New York subway shoving incident so far this year, and the second in a week.