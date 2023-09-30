Chicago shooting: Man shot in Mandrake Park as youth football game happens nearby

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was wounded in a Saturday afternoon shooting in Mandrake Park on the South Side as a youth football game was happening nearby.

Chicago police said the shooting happened in the 800 block of East 39th Street at about 1:30 p.m.

A 29-year-old man was in the park, in the 800 block of East 39th Street, when two people, identified only as male, approached him, police said. Both offenders took out guns and opened fire on the man.

Police said the victim, shot in his leg and hip, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The shots were fired as a youth football league game was happening nearby. A coach said one of the games was in halftime, and the children took shelter. No kids were injured.

The coach said the children were supposed to play five games on Saturday, but only made it through three games.

Area One detectives are investigating the shooting.