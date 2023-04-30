March for Babies Chicago hosts annual walk to raise funds, maternal mortality awareness

Hundreds of people will march together Sunday at Montrose Harbor to support Chicago families.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's hard to believe that the United States is among the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth.

March For Babies is working to raise critical funds and awareness to address this serious issue.

Maternal mortality rates in the United States have increased by 75% over the past 20 years, from 12 maternal deaths per 100,000 people in 2000 to 21 maternal deaths per 100,000 people in 2021, according to the World Health Organization.

Experts also said maternal deaths increase when women have less access to quality healthcare, especially around the time of delivery.

Organizers of the march said it's encouraging to see families support one another at this annual walk. Over $350,000 was raised last year.

Illinois received a "D+" rating from the March of Dimes' latest report card, which measures the state of maternal and infant health.

According to that same report card, Black women in Illinois have a 54% higher preterm birth rate among all other women.