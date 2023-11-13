Marni Yang, convicted in 2011 of killing Rhoni Reuter, the longtime girlfriend of Chicago Bears star Shaun Gayle, Is looking to request a new trial.

Judge to hear request on new trial for Marni Yang in murder of former Bears star's girlfriend

This high profile case has made headlines for well over a decade.

She is due in court Monday in Lake County, Illinois for a judge to hear that request.

Yang was convicted in 2011, of killing Rhoni Reuter and her unborn child. Reuter was the longtime girlfriend of former Chicago Bears star Shaun Gayle.

In 2007, Reuter was shot to death at her Deerfield home.

Prosecutors argued Yang was in a jealous rage. But her attorneys say there is new evidence and they claim Yang's confession was coerced.

State prosecutors are fighting the request for a new trial.

Yang is expected to appear in court in person. She's being transported from prison to attend the hearing.

Her defense team says the judge will likely issue a ruling on her post-conviction petition.