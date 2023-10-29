Suspect arrested in Hammond in connection to deadly shooting at Matteson apartment, police say

A woman and a teenage boy were found shot to death in a Matteson apartment in the south suburbs Thursday evening, police said.

34-year-old Kephren Ferguson charged with murder of girlfriend's roommate's two siblings, police say

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to the deaths of a woman and a teenage boy who were found shot to death in a south suburban apartment.

Kephren Ferguson, a 34-year-old man, was arrested at his residence in Hammond Indiana after a search warrant was executed by Hammond Police Department SWAT and Matteson Police Department detectives.

The shooting was the result of an altercation between two adult female roommates who live at the Matteson apartment, police said. Ferguson is the boyfriend of one of the female roommates, and the two victims were siblings of the other roommate.

Ferguson has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Matteson police officers responded to the scene just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the 4100 block of Lindenwood Drive, where they discovered the victims, police said.

A 20-year-old woman was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the head and a 16-year-old boy was found with apparent gunshot wounds to the head and chest, police said.

The victims were not initially believed to be residents of Matteson, police said. The identity of the victims has not yet been released.

Ferguson remains in the custody of the Lake County Indiana Sheriff's Department, pending extraction to Cook County.