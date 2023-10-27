Woman, teen boy found shot to death in Matteson apartment, police say

A woman and a teenage boy were found shot to death in a Matteson apartment in the south suburbs Thursday evening, police said.

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman and a teenage boy were found shot to death in a south suburban apartment Thursday evening.

Matteson police officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. to the 4100 block of Lindenwood Drive, where they discovered the victims, police said.

A 20-year-old woman was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the head and a 16-year-old boy was found with apparent gunshot wounds to the head and chest, police said.

Officers attempted to perform life-saving measures on the victims before they were taken to a hospital, police said. Both victims were later pronounced dead.

SEE ALSO | 9-year-old boy killed in Matteson shooting, police say

Anastasia Jackson lives nearby the shooting scene in Matteson. She said she heard the crack of gunfire and subsequent commotion overnight.

"It shouldn't have to come to bringing out a weapon," Jackson said. "It shouldn't ever."

Cook County crime scene investigators were still seen going in and out of the building on Friday afternoon.

"I think that we need as a community need to start looking into our kids a lot more behind the scenes," Jackson said. "You never really realize how bad it is until you're so close to it, and even hearing what's happening. I heard the shouts, the police, and so I was very worried."

A video taken by another neighbor showed the large police response in the aftermath. Officers canvassed for bullet casings and evidence.

The victims were not initially believed to be residents of Matteson, police said. The identity of the victims were not immediately known.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting the Matteson Police Department with the investigation. Police said there is no immediate danger to the public.