Maywood police said a person was shot as a result of a family dispute at a funeral Friday.

Maywood police say 1 shot after family dispute during funeral at Rock of Ages Baptist Church

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Maywood police said a person was shot as a result of a family dispute at a funeral Friday.

Police said the funeral was being held at Rock of Ages Baptist Church on Madison Street Friday morning when a family dispute broke out.

Police were called to the scene to deal with the dispute, and while they were attempting to defuse the argument when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The person shot, who police have not identified or released their age or gender, suffered non-life threatening injuries, Maywood police said.

Two people were taken into custody at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Track crime and safety in your neighborhood