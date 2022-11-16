WATCH LIVE

Some Metra trains delayed after gas leak near Millennium Station

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Wednesday, November 16, 2022 2:19PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are some delays on the Metra Electric line Wednesday morning, after a gas leak was reported near Millennium Station, the commuter rail said.

Inbound and outbound trains were halted about 7:45 a.m., Metra tweeted.

They started moving again just after 8 a.m.

Delays of 15 to 20 minutes should be expected, Metra said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the gas leak.

The Metra Electric line takes riders from Chicago's Loop to the south suburbs.

