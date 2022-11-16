Some Metra trains delayed after gas leak near Millennium Station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are some delays on the Metra Electric line Wednesday morning, after a gas leak was reported near Millennium Station, the commuter rail said.

Inbound and outbound trains were halted about 7:45 a.m., Metra tweeted.

They started moving again just after 8 a.m.

Delays of 15 to 20 minutes should be expected, Metra said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the gas leak.

The Metra Electric line takes riders from Chicago's Loop to the south suburbs.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.