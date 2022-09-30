Midway airport trespasser pleads guilty after hopping fence, running on tarmac

Javier Martinez pled guilty after trespassing and climbing on a jet wing in March 2022 at Chicago Midway International Airport.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man pleaded guilty to criminal trespass after running onto the tarmac at Midway Airport and climbing onto the wing of a plane in March.

A judge sentenced Javier Martinez, 33, to a year behind bars and up to a year of supervised release.

Martinez was spotted running around a tarmac before attempting to flee Chicago police by hopping a barbed-wire fence.

Martinez was the second person to gain access to a restricted area at Midway in a six-month span.

Court records show Martinez has served 184 days of his sentence already, which is 50% of the judge's sentence.