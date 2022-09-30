WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Midway airport trespasser pleads guilty after hopping fence, running on tarmac

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
14 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Javier Martinez pled guilty after trespassing and climbing on a jet wing in March 2022 at Chicago Midway International Airport.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man pleaded guilty to criminal trespass after running onto the tarmac at Midway Airport and climbing onto the wing of a plane in March.

A judge sentenced Javier Martinez, 33, to a year behind bars and up to a year of supervised release.

Martinez was spotted running around a tarmac before attempting to flee Chicago police by hopping a barbed-wire fence.

Martinez was the second person to gain access to a restricted area at Midway in a six-month span.

Court records show Martinez has served 184 days of his sentence already, which is 50% of the judge's sentence.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.