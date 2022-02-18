Body found in Zion ID'd as missing Highwood man

ZION, Ill. (WLS) -- A body found at Illinois Beach State Park has been identified as 22-year-old missing Highwood man Damarquis Henry, officials said.Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to 21st Street and Burnett Avenue on Friday at about 8:55 a.m. in unincorporated Zion after receiving a 911 call about a located body. Gurnee police, the Lake County Coroner's Office and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police were all notified and responded to the scene.The deceased was positively identified as Henry and an autopsy was completed at the Lake County Coroner's Office on Feb. 14. A cause of death has not been released, but officials said further tests are pending. There was no evidence to suggest that there is any threat to the community.The Gurnee Police Department was notified of Henry's disappearance on Feb. 4 at 7:54 a.m. An investigation led detectives to Henry's vehicle, which was abandoned at Hosah Park in Zion. Police searched the vicinity with negative results on Feb. 9.The following day, Gurnee detectives coordinated additional search efforts and requested the assistance of the Illinois-Wisconsin Search & Rescue team. After an extensive search in the area, search teams were still unable to locate Damarquis.Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police, the Gurnee Police Department and the Lake County Coroner's Office have continued the overall investigation.