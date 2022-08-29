'We need him to come home': Chicago area families make emotional plea for help finding missing men

Families of two missing people united with a Chicago alderman, pleading for information to help find James Jackson and Keyvontay Williams.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago area families united with an alderman on Sunday to bring attention to their missing loved ones.

James Jackson, 71 years old, has dementia. He was last seen on Aug. 8 in his white Ford cargo van at 126th Street and Marshfield Avenue near the border of Chicago and Calumet Park.

"We want to make sure that he is safe. We need him to come home," said Jackson's daughter, Qiana. "His grandkids need him. I need him."

Keyvontay Williams, 28 years old, is also missing. He was last seen at the Harrah's Casino in Joliet on Aug. 7.

"My son loves his family. We are a close family," said Sandifer Thomas, Williams' mother. "We communicate with each other on a regular basis. He wouldn't walk away without telling someone where he was going."

Loved ones asked anyone with information on the missing men to call police.