1 dead after fire breaks out at Montgomery home, police say

MONTGOMERY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is dead after a fire broke out at a Montgomery home on Sunday morning, police said.

Police said officers responded to the fire at a two-story home in the 1800 block of Ness Way just before 8:50 a.m.

Three people escaped the home safely, and told officers they believed a male person was still inside.

Firefighters found that male person, whose age was not immediately known, dead inside the home, police said. His identity was not immediately released.

Other people suffered minor injuries, and authorities evacuated several homes near the residence.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The Kane County Fire Investigator Task Force and the State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating.

A Montgomery police social worker was on the scene and will stay involved in the case as a support to the family as they grieve, police said.

"Our hearts are with the family who experienced this tragedy and now mourn the loss of a loved one. We will continue to support the family and the investigation," Montgomery Chief of Police Phil Smith and Fire Chief Brendan Moran of the Sugar Grove Fire Protection District said in a joint statement.

Police asked anyone with information about the fire to contact the Sugar Grove Fire Protection District at 630-466-4513.