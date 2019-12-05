Mother of slain Crystal Lake 5-year-old AJ Freund pleads guilty to murder

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The Crystal Lake mother accused in the murder of her 5-year-old son AJ Freund pleaded guilty Thursday.Joann Cunningham, 36, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder charges in the April death of her son, according to prosecutors.Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr. are both accused of killing AJ and burying him in a shallow grave near Woodstock.The boy was found wrapped in plastic six days after he was reported missing in April, police said.Cunningham could face between 20 and 60 years in prison, prosecutors said.Cunningham was charged in April with five counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated domestic battery, and one count of failure to report a missing or child death. Freund Sr. was charged with five counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of concealment of a homicidal death, and one count of failure to report a missing or child death.In July, Freund Sr. was found mentally competent by a psychological examiner and deemed mentally fit to stand trial.