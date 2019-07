Andrew Freund, father of Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund, deemed mentally fit for trial in son's death

EMBED >More News Videos The parents of 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy Andrew "AJ" Freund, whose body was found Wednesday, were charged in his murder.

EMBED >More News Videos SEE INSIDE: Photos show dilapidated and filthy conditions inside the Crystal Lake home in 2013, before and around the birth of AJ Freund.

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- Andrew Freund Sr. has been deemed mentally fit to stand trial for the death of his 5-year-old son, A.J. Freund, The Daily Herald reports. Freund was found mentally competent by a psychological examiner, the Herald reports.Andrew Freund Sr. was charged with five counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of concealment of a homicidal death, and one count of failure to report a missing or child death. A.J.'s mother, Joann Cunningham, was charged with five counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated domestic battery, and one count of failure to report a missing or child death.A.J. Freund was found in a shallow grave, wrapped in plastic six days after he was reported missing last April, police said.Last May, Joann Cunningham gave birth to a baby girl in jail. The baby is being held in protective custody.