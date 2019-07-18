Andrew Freund, father of Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund, deemed mentally fit for trial in son's death

Freund was found mentally competent by a psychological examiner, the Herald reports.
Andrew Freund Sr. was charged with five counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of concealment of a homicidal death, and one count of failure to report a missing or child death. A.J.'s mother, Joann Cunningham, was charged with five counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated domestic battery, and one count of failure to report a missing or child death.
WATCH: AJ Freund's body found 6 days after he was reported missing
A.J. Freund was found in a shallow grave, wrapped in plastic six days after he was reported missing last April, police said.
Last May, Joann Cunningham gave birth to a baby girl in jail. The baby is being held in protective custody.
SEE INSIDE: Photos from AJ Freund's home show filthy conditions
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Murdered Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund's parents in court Tuesday
Murdered boy AJ Freund's mom gives birth in custody
AJ Freund home photos from 2013 show filthy conditions
Andrew 'AJ' Freund's foster family releases statement: 'AJ was loved by us'
AJ Freund death: Parents of 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy appear in court Monday
Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund funeral arrangements announced; DCFS releases timeline, 2 workers reassigned
Two child deaths two years apart have DCFS back on hotseat
AJ Freund cause of death released, parents bond set at $5M each for Joann Cunningham, Andrew Freund, Sr.
How did Crystal Lake police crack the case of AJ Freund?
'He got a raw deal and God's going to fix it': Crystal Lake mourns AJ Freund after body found
Missing Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund's body found; parents Joann Cunningham, Andrew Freund Sr. charged
Missing Crystal Lake boy: 911 call reporting Andrew 'AJ' Freund, 5, missing, police history with family released
Missing Crystal Lake boy Andrew 'AJ' Freund: Father continues search, mother pleads for boy's, 5, return
Search continues for missing 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy, father vows own investigation
Crystal Lake community holds vigil for missing boy to "light the way for AJ"
Missing Crystal Lake boy Andrew 'AJ' Freund: Boy, 5, did not leave home on foot, police say
Crystal Lake boy missing: FBI joins search for 5-year-old Andrew 'AJ' Freund
RELATED: AJ Freund Crystal Lake missing person report: Police describe father as 'calm,' mother as 'frantic'