Efforts underway to tear down Crystal Lake home of AJ Freund: Report

EMBED >More News Videos SEE INSIDE: Photos show dilapidated and filthy conditions inside the Crystal Lake home in 2013, before and around the birth of AJ Freund.

EMBED >More News Videos The parents of 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy Andrew "AJ" Freund, whose body was found Wednesday, were charged in his murder.

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Efforts are underway to tear down the Crystal Lake home where 5-year-old AJ Freund was allegedly beaten to death.City officials said the house needs more than $100,000 in repairs, reported the Chicago Tribune The home was declared uninhabitable in May. Crystal Lake officials are seeking approval to raze the home, the Tribune reports.Documents obtained by the ABC7 I-Team give an inside look at the Crystal Lake home owned by his parents.The pictures, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, were taken inside the home in 2013 , before and around the birth of their son AJ. Andrew Freund and JoAnn Cunningham remain in jail charged with their son's murder.Freund Sr. was charged with five counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of concealment of a homicidal death, and one count of failure to report a missing or child death. Cunningham, was charged with five counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated domestic battery, and one count of failure to report a missing or child death. They have both pleaded not guilty.AJ was found dead in a shallow grave in Woodstock, Ill., wrapped in plastic six days after he was reported missing in April.