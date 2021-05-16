Quick Tip

Tips to find a reputable mover to avoid price gauging, items stolen

By and Ann Pistone
Tips to find a reputable mover

CHICAGO (WLS) -- May is one of the biggest months to make moves, but if you get stuck with a bad mover, your belongings could be damaged or even stolen by scam movers.

You could also end up paying way more than the estimate.

The Better Business Bureau says it receives about 13,000 complaints and negative reviews about movers each year.

Before you hire a mover, check them out online, on the BBB's website and look up their license number with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Also, make sure the mover has a real brick and mortar address.

The BBB says you should not give a deposit and always use a credit card for payment so you can dispute the charge.

Make sure you have a detailed contract, listing everything that is being moved to keep track of items.

Lastly, make sure you're giving movers an accurate assessment of your goods so you get an accurate estimate.
