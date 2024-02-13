Woman's credit card used in Dolton, purse and phone found in Calumet City, police said

Munster police ask for public's help identifying man who forcefully robbed 72-year-old woman

Munster, Indiana police released photos of the suspect in the forceful robbery of a 72-year-old woman in a Jewel parking lot.

MUNSTER, Ind. (WLS) -- Police in northwest Indiana are asking for the public's help to find a man who robbed a 72-year-old woman by force.

Police in Munster said the man seen in surveillance photos stole the woman's purse as she loaded items into her trunk, then drove away in a vehicle also reported stolen on Sunday by Gary police.

It happened Sunday afternoon in the Jewel parking lot on Ridge Road.

Investigators said the woman's stolen credit card was used in Dolton shortly after the robbery.

Her purse and cell phone were found at a gas station in Calumet City.

She needed to be treated by paramedics on the scene.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s, who was shorter and wearing dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Munster Police Detective Nolan Archer at 219-836-6672 or email him at narcher@munster.org. You can remain anonymous.