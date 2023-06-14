NASCAR, officials to go before City Council to address impact of street closures for Chicago race

The NASCAR Chicago street race is a couple weeks away, and officials will go before the City Council to address concerns about street closures.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's first NASCAR street race is still about two weeks away and officials with the racing and the Chicago Park District will attend a hearing of a City Council committee Wednesday.

Grant Park is already transforming and the city is bracing for closures and traffic.

The Committee on Pedestrian and Traffic Safety meeting Wednesday to talk about the impacts of the street closures for the NASCAR Cup Series race in Grant Park which is slated for July 1 and 2.

The two-day event will shut down portions of DuSable Lake Shore Drive for several days in about two weeks.

NASCAR officials are expected to attend the hearing along with Chicago Park District officials, officials from the CTA and other city department leaders.

Meanwhile the grandstands are already going up.

"We take planning very seriously here in the city of Chicago. This is our bread and butter. We do large events. We have a sterling reputation across the nation," said Chris Pettineo, OEMC.

Tuesday, the city started laying out it's closure plan:

Starting at 8:00 p.m. on June 28 the southbound lanes of DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed from Randolph Street to McFetridge Drive.

Traffic will be reduced to two lanes near North Avenue and down to one lane at Chicago Avenue.

Drivers will exit at Grand Avenue.

Meanwhile, the committee meeting will get underway at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.