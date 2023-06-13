NASCAR race Chicago: As event approaches, road closures going into effect

As NASCAR in Chicago race weekend approaches, road closures are taking effect, as well. City officials are asking residents to plan ahead.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's first NASCAR street race is little more than two weeks away, and the grandstands are going up, which means road closures and detours are in effect.

They'll ramp up as it gets closer to race day.

The city laid out the plan Tuesday morning.

The majority of the impact on downtown traffic is still two weeks away.

Numerous road closures will take effect on June 28, leading up to race weekend July 1 and 2.

But city officials said they have been working on a plan for streets to facilitate this first-ever NASCAR street race for many months.

Street closures will involve a number of major routes into the Loop, especially DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Randolph Street and McFetridge Drive.

That is just one of many roads that will be closed for race weekend.

The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications and other city officials are urging people visiting downtown during those times to plan ahead.

"We take public safety planning very seriously here in the city of Chicago; this is our bread and butter," said Chris Pettineo, with OEMC. "We do large events, we have a sterling reputation across the nation for such events, and in part of the planning process, we want to make sure everyone is involved, everybody has skin in the game, and we don't want it to be a surprise to anyone."

City officials said their objective in planning for the race was to minimize the impact to drivers, and also to keep access to major attractions, including Navy pier and the museum campus.