Free donuts! Dunkin', Krispy Kreme offer delicious deals for National Donut Day

For many in the country, it symbolizes breakfast on the go, but Friday highlights the past wartime value of doughnuts (or donuts).

The first Friday of June is National Doughnut Day.

The Salvation Army created the day in 1938 to honor not the sweet treat, but the women who served them to soldiers in World War I.

These ladies were called the Salvation Army Lassies.

They used the treats to boost the morale of the troops.

Now, doughnuts commonly boost the morale of those craving a sweet fix.

At Dunkin', you can get a free donut, as they spell it, with the purchase of a beverage.



At Krispy Kreme, you can get a free doughnut of your choice to celebrate the day.In fact, Krispy Kreme has been celebrating all week long - giving out free doughnuts since Monday!

