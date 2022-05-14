Quick Tip

Scam alert: How to protect yourself from moving companies

By and Ann Pistone
How to protect yourself from moving company scams

CHICAGO (WLS) -- May is National Moving Month!

As many Americans pack up to start a new chapter of their lives, the Better Business Bureau issued a consumer alert for moving scams. There were over 1,100 moving-related complaints to the Chicago-area BBB last year and a 216% increase in losses compared to 2020.

The BBB says:



Look for up-to-date contact information or insurance information on a mover's website.

If a mover asks for a large down payment or full payment upfront, this is a major red flag.

Get everything in writing. Get three written estimates from different movers based on visits to your home. Movers should not be able to quote or offer to finalize a contract over the phone without seeing what they will actually be moving on a video call or in-person.

Keep an inventory of your belongings. Keep track of your possessions by labeling boxes and noting what is in each box. Take photos of the contents before you pack.

See if your mover is registered and licensed with the Illinois Commerce Commission, or another similar government agency if they're out of state. If they aren't, that too, can be a warning.
