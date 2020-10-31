Chicago restaurant The Dearborn offered specialty pie every weekend for National Pizza Month

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6753206" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Looking for pizza other than tavern-style or deep-dish? Check out these four fantastic new pizza options in Chicago!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- October is National Pizza Month, something most Chicagoans can get behind. One Loop restaurant celebrated by creating a specialty pie every weekend.The Dearborn is located at 145 N. Dearborn St., at the corner of Dearborn and Randolph Street in Chicago's downtown theater district, and it created a specialty pizza every weekend this month."It's meant to be eaten amongst friends," Executive Chef Aaron Cuschieri said.The Dearborn's hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday.The team is also thinking of adding weekend brunch service.