Navy Pier to host free Chicago Live Again with performances from CSO, Lyric Opera

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Navy Pier announced Tuesday that the Chicago performing arts community will come together for a special two-day event later this month.Chicago Live Again will feature performances from Broadway in Chicago, Chicago Children's Choir, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Puerto Rican Arts Alliance, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, The Joffrey Ballet, Black Ensemble Theatre, Lyric Opera's Ryan Opera Center."Navy Pier is incredibly proud to become the stage for the return of live performances to Chicago. There could be no better place than the People's Pier to reunite audiences and artists as an industry that was hit so hard by the pandemic finally returns to work," said Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Gardner. "Many nonprofit cultural organizations, Navy Pier among them, faced existential crises over the past 16 months. Though we have not completely vanquished the virus, it has not vanquished us. Our community is resilient, and our will is strong-as evidenced by the level of work and spirit of cooperation it takes to make an event of this scale happen. Never before have so many of Chicago's greatest institutions shared the stage."The free event will take place on September 24-25 on two stages, the Lake Stage in Polk Bros Park and the East End Stage, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and from noon to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.There will also be a special fireworks display on September 25 at 9:45 p.m.ABC7 will air a 30-minute special hosted by Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini with highlights of the performances.