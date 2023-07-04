WATCH LIVE

Adorbs alert! Check out the Red, white and blue babies at UNC's Critical Care Center

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 11:40PM
Check out the July 4th babies at UNC Children's Hospital
Babies in the Newborn Critical Care Center at UNC Children's Hospital in Chapel Hill showing their July 4th pride!

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- What better way to celebrate America's birthday than with the newest Americans?

Say hello to these adorable 4th of July babies at UNC Children's Hospital! They're all decked out in patriotic outfits for the holiday party.

The nurses helped dress up a few of their youngest patients in red, white and blue, a spokesperson for the hospital said.

The Newborn Critical Care Center at UNC Children's Hospital in Chapel Hill shared these photos with ABC11.

