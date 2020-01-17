Windy City LIVE

Healthy food swaps to help you stick to your New Year resolution

At the beginning of the month many people set resolutions to be healthier, but most resolutions are long forgotten by now. Registered dietitian and nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner gave us some help sticking to our resolutions. It's not too late to have a healthier 2020!

Resolutions fail because they are too hard and too miserable. She says the key to real change is to find fun swaps that you'll naturally want to stick with.

Here's the recipe for Dawn's three ingredient oatmeal cookies:

3-Ingredient Cookies (makes 16 cookies)
INGREDIENTS:
-2 bananas
-1 cup rolled oats
-1/4 cup chopped walnuts or no-added-sugar dark chocolate chips
-Cooking spray

INSTRUCTIONS:
-Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees F.
-Mash bananas thoroughly. Mix in oats & walnuts or chocolate chips.
-Mist baking sheet with cooking spray. Using a scoop, form 16 cookies on sheet.
-Bake for 18-20 minutes. Immediately after removing cookies from oven, press them flat with the bottom of a small drinking glass. Allow to cool.
-Freeze or store cookies in an airtight container for up to 5 days.
