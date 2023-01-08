Safety and fitness: Tools to help you stay on track with your New Year's resolutions

Here are some tools to help you stay on track with your New Year's resolutions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many of us know the saying, "New Year, new you."

However, sticking to our goals is often easier said than done.

Thankfully there's help when it comes to staying on track. One helpful item if you're your goal is to stay fit is are Alllvocles Resistance Bands. They're great for anyone looking to expand a home gym, build a fitness regimen, exercise on the go or for physical therapy.

If your need a pick-me-up to get you through your workouts, Kenetik is a delicious ketone energy drink for high performers looking for a healthy mental edge. Every bottle contains 10 grams of a premium blend of pure, plant-based ketones, the same ketone molecule our bodies naturally produce. It helps boost mental energy, sharpen focus and support brain health. Kenetik is also the only ketone product approved by the American Brain Council.

Finally, if you plan to take your workout outdoors, Sabre Pepper Spray Gel is a great tool for added protection. The Chicago company makes personal safety products to help you avoid being a victim of crime. Their pepper spray is easy to use, with no blow back when you point and spay.