More lawsuits over alleged Northwestern hazing claim two ex-football players endured sex abuse during training in Kenosha, WI.

2 former Northwestern football players were sexually abused as freshmen, lawsuits say

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Two more lawsuits were announced Monday against Northwestern University over hazing allegations.

The complaints allege the two former football players were sexually abused as freshmen during pre-season training at facilities in Kenosha.

These are the fourth and fifth lawsuits filed by attorneys Ben Crump and Levin and Perconti.

Northwestern shut down that training camp following the initial independent report on hazing.

