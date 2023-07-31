WATCH LIVE

2 former Northwestern football players were sexually abused as freshmen, lawsuits say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, July 31, 2023 11:38PM
2 ex-NU football players were sexually abused as freshmen: lawsuits
More lawsuits over alleged Northwestern hazing claim two ex-football players endured sex abuse during training in Kenosha, WI.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Two more lawsuits were announced Monday against Northwestern University over hazing allegations.

The complaints allege the two former football players were sexually abused as freshmen during pre-season training at facilities in Kenosha.

SEE ALSO | Interim Northwestern football coach speaks out for 1st time publicly at Big 10 media day

These are the fourth and fifth lawsuits filed by attorneys Ben Crump and Levin and Perconti.

Northwestern shut down that training camp following the initial independent report on hazing.

READ MORE | Noted civil rights attorney Ben Crump files Northwestern University hazing suit

