2 injured after vehicle crashes into suburban Dollar Tree: Oak Lawn police

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were injured Monday afternoon after a crash sent a vehicle into a south suburban Dollar Tree, police said.

There was a two-vehicle crash about 3:10 p.m. in the area of 105th and South Cicero Avenue in Oak Lawn that sent one vehicle into the Dollar Tree located at 10550 S. Cicero Ave., police said.

Two people were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The building is currently being evaluated for stability.

Both directions of Cicero were closed between 105th and 107th streets.

Northbound traffic was moving again just before 4 p.m.