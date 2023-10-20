Oak Park apartment fire injures woman, firefighter, displaces 11 residents, officials say

OAK PARK Ill. (WLS) -- One woman was critically injured and a first responder was also injured after a fire broke out early Friday at an apartment building in Oak Park.

The Oak Park Fire Department responded to the fire just before 3 a.m. in the 200 block of South Maple Avenue, authorities said.

The fire began on the back porch of one of the apartment units, according to fire officials. The blaze spread to other parts of the building and caused major damage to seven units.

A 69-year-old woman was found by firefighters inside the building. She was transported to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, initially listed in critical but stable condition.

The American Red Cross were called to help at least 11 displaced residents.

An Oak Park first responder also sustained a minor hand injury, officials said.

No further information was immediately available regarding the cause of the fire. The State Fire Marshal continues to investigate.