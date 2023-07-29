Large fire erupts at Oakbrook Terrace apartment complex during overnight storms

Firefighters in Oakbrook Terrace are working to put out a large fire that broke out early Saturday at the Arden of Oakbrook on Royce Blvd.

Crews are using a drone to assess the damage

The fire broke out early Saturday morning at the Arden of Oak Brook apartment complex on Royce Boulevard off of Butterfield Road.

There is no word yet on injuries but it appears many of the residents are now displaced.

Crews are using a drone to assess the wide extent of the damage. A large portion of the building was completely destroyed.

A cause it not yet known but residents think lightning might be to blame.

"We were in bed and it was raining. It was normal thunder and all of sudden we heard the loudest thunder I've ever heard in my life," said Chinitha Johnson. "My husband said that sounded close and within like a minute a woman screamed fire Looked out the window and there was fire in the top of the corner of the building so we began to run out and pack and people started coming out."

This is a developing story. Check back for details.