Chicago Weather: Severe thunderstorms in Chicago area cause damage, more than 25k without power

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Severe weather caused damage across the north and northwest suburbs in the Chicagoland area Friday into Saturday morning.

In Morton Grove, police and fire officials responded to a large tree that fell onto a home.

No one was injured when the tree came down but power was knocked out in the neighborhood.

Meanwhile, more than 25,000 customers across the Chicago area are without power this morning.

The storms are also affecting Chicago's airports. At O'Hare, at least 130 flights were cancelled Saturday. The airport is also seeing delays averaging about 45 minutes.

At Midway four lights have been canceled so far. Delays there are averaging less than 15 minutes.

In Bartlett, the storm arrived with sheets of rain, fierce winds and lightning, catching some folks off guard.

"Absolutely crazy. I mean, luckily I've been able to be inside but watching it roll through. Got dark, lots of awesome lightning, some big boomers," said resident Jessica Barber.

It was a similar scene in downtown Huntley. The deluge left standing water in the streets and the skies illuminate amid ominous clouds.

And in DuPage County, dime to quarter-size hail pelted vehicles, bouncing off rooftops.

In Warrenville, drivers were forced to pull over on I-88 near Winfield Road as hail and heavy rain brought visibility to near zero.

As of 9:55 p.m., ComEd said just over 7,500 customers are without power across the Chicago area.

The National Weather Service has much of the Chicago area under a Level 3 risk for severe weather.

ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said as of 9 p.m., storms have stayed mostly below severe limits and have just produced rain as they move through the area. There's a more intense cluster of storms over parts of DuPage and Kane counties, with some reports of hail and some flooding concerns.

Heavy rain and wind continue to be the primary threats into the overnight hours, Mowry said. The line of storms to the west could post the biggest wind threat between 10 p.m. and midnight.

Mowry said storms are likely to linger into the overnight hours, though with less strength.