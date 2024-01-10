Winter storm forces flight delays, cancellations at O'Hare, Midway airports

O'Hare and Midway airports are getting back to normal after a winter storm in Chicago led to hundreds of flight cancellations.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is cleaning up Wednesday, one day after a winter storm moved through and caused hundreds of flight cancellations at the city's airports.

As of 5:34 a.m., 88 flights have been cancelled at O'Hare Airport and four at Midway Airport.

This comes after hundreds of cancellations Tuesday because of the winter weather that rolled through the region.

The flight tracking service Flight Aware reports more than 200 flights were canceled at O'Hare on Tuesday, while more than 40 flights were canceled at Midway.

But the travel woes were felt far beyond the Midwest. Flight Aware shows that more than 1,400 flights into and out of the United States were canceled Tuesday, largely because of the weather.

At one point on Tuesday, the snow and ice and O'Hare forced a ground stop.

Passengers trying to get home were forced to stay in Chicago a bit longer until they could get a new flight.

For Killian Morin, who is traveling back to Montreal, Canada, it was just supposed to be a quick layover, "for three hours which turned out to be two days."

Already Wednesday morning, more than one thousand fights are canceled across the country. Hundreds of flights across the country are delayed.