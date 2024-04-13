Man injured in Old Town shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was injured in a shooting on the city's North Side on Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Old Town neighborhood's 1400 block of North Orleans Street just after 10:30 a.m.

A 35-year-old man was outside when someone inside a vehicle fired a shot, striking him in his leg, police said.

Police said the victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

