Quick Tip: As online ordering increases amid coronavirus pandemic, avoid porch pirates

Porch pirates are on the prowl early this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.Usually, it's during the holidays. But more and more people are getting items delivered to their doorstep because of the coronavirus crisis. One in five people has reported being the victim of a porch pirate recently, according toBut many of these people likely have not taken proper precautions to stop it.Sign up for email and text alerts, so you know when your deliveries are coming. You can also consider getting a camera installed at your doorstep that can prevent thefts.Requiring a signature upon delivery can hopefully stop those porch pirates, too.