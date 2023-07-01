Park Ridge police impersonator who fondled teen girls arrested and charged

The Park Ridge Police Department said a man pretending to be one of their officers has inappropriately touched teenage girls in 2 incidents this month

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Park Ridge police said a Streamwood man has been arrested and charged for allegedly impersonating a Park Ridge police officer and fondling teenage girls.

James Tripi, 38, has been charged with two counts of false impersonation of a police officer, two counts of unlawful restraint, and two counts of aggravated battery.

Police say Tripi was involved in two incidents, one on June 14, with two teen girls walking near Touhy and Seminary and a second just after midnight on June 23 with two different teenage girls walking near Courtland and Albion.

Police said in both incidents sad the man approached the girls, identified himself as a police officer, and started to question them about being out past curfew before grabbing one girl's bottom.

Park Ridge police said as part of their investigation, they sent out female decoy officers dressed as teenaged girls. On Thursday, two of the decoy officers were walking in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue when police say Tripi approached them while wearing a surgical mask and a badge on a chain around his neck.

Police say Tripi identified himself as a police officer, told the decoy officer he was conducting curfew checks, and then told them he needed to pat them down. As he did, police said he grabbed one of the decoy officer's chest.

The decoy officers identified themselves at which point Tripi allegedly took off running. The officers gave chase and he was taken into custody a short distance away.

Park Ridge police are looking for similar, unreported incidents as part of their ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Investigations Division at 847-318-5305.