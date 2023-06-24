Park Ridge police say man impersonating police officer is touching teen girls

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Park Ridge Police Department said a man is pretending to be one of their police officers and inappropriately touching teenage girls.

There have been two incidents so far this month. The first happened on Wednesday, June 14 but not reported until later, in which two teen girls were walking near Touhy and Seminary. The second happened just after midnight Friday to two different teenage girls walking near Courtland and Albion.

Police said in both incidents sad the man approached the girls, identified himself as a police officer, and started to question them about being out past curfew before grabbing one girl's bottom.

Police described the man as a white or Hispanic, approximately 30 years old, 5 ft. 10 in. tall and about 180 lbs. They said he wears a surgical mask and a badge on a chain around his neck.

If you have any information about this man, contact the Investigations Division at 847-318-5305.