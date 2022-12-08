PAWS Chicago hopes to match hundreds of pets with fur-ever homes during annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- 'Tis the season to adopt a pet.

PAWS Chicago, the city's largest no kill humane organization, kicks off its annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon Friday.

The animal rescue hopes that the week-long adoption event will match 200 dogs, puppies, cats and kittens with a forever home, just in time for the holidays.

ALSO SEE: Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society hosts 'Howliday' adoption event for all dogs over 40 lbs

"We are seeing an influx of abandoned pets, especially seniors, and receiving urgent calls from shelter partners that are at capacity," said Susanna Wickham, PAWS Chicago Chief Executive Officer. "Our Holiday Adopt-a-Thon is a not only a great opportunity for people to meet the perfect pet just in time for the holidays, but the more adoptions we have this month, the more lives we can save."

PAWS Lincoln Park adoption center will have extended hours during its adoption marathon that runs through December 17.

RELATED: PAWS Chicago returns from Florida with pets rescued from Hurricane Ian

The organization also offers extensive resources to help pets make a seamless transition into their new homes and provides a safety net for every animal, ensuring that if something happens to the adopter, their PAWS pet will always be cared for.

You can view adoptable pets on the PAWS Chicago website.