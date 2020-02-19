Windy City LIVE

Chicago woman's pet healthcare products used by Manny the Frenchie

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Zymox.

"Lady Boss" Founder and President of Pet King Brands and Zymox, is a Chicago native who has taken her passion for pets and created a line of products to help your pets be healthier and happier. From ear care to oral health, the Zymox brand, which was created by Pam's brother Michael Pellico, has helped pets for 20 years.

One of those pets is Instagram sensation Manny the Frenchie! Manny has had gum problems and his mom, Amber Chavez and Manny return to WCL to talk about their first hand success with the Zymox brand.

Manny has a new calendar out and everyone in the audience went home with the calendar and a sample of Zymox Oral Care.

Find a retailer for all the Zymox products on their website. Follow them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Check out Manny the Frenchie on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogswindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
Next on Windy City LIVE
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
In the kitchen with Meghan Sedivy
Look out, weekend!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rod Blagojevich thanks Trump for 'giving daughters their father back'
What Rod Blagojevich whispered in the silence of a plane ride from prison
Patti Blagojevich reunites with husband after prison release
Man chained relative to pole in Rockdale basement for weeks
Rapper Pop Smoke killed in CA shooting: Sources
Person of interest in custody in sex abuse of toddler at River North restaurant: CPD
2-year-old old hugs delivery man whose daughter recently died
Show More
Orland Park teacher injured in fatal hit-and-run sues priest, restaurant
These ballerinas might just make your day
Longtime ABC7 reporter Bob Petty passes away at 79
Window smashed at Neiman Marcus off Mag Mile, CPD says
Pitchfork Music Festival announces 2020 lineup
More TOP STORIES News